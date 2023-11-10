ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is one of the select locations that will get the iconic McDonald’s McRib sandwich this weekend.

Despite the announcement that the McRib was coming off the menu for good in 2022, the fast-food chain said some markets would see the fan favorite return in select locations starting Sunday.

Good Day Stateline’s Michelle Abraham reached out to McDonald’s to confirm Rockford is one of the chosen cities to get the return of the McRib this year, through Sunday, December 10th.

According to the website McRib Locator, on which fans of the sandwich post “sightings” of the elusive meal nationwide, a McRib was “spotted” at the McDonalds at 420 S. Perryville Road at 10:49 a.m. on Friday, November 10th.

The sandwich, which debuted on menus in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1981, has enjoyed a cult following for decades, thanks in no small part to its fleeting, sporadic appearances at restaurants.

McDonald’s had also previously revealed that the sandwich infrequently appears on its restaurants’ menus because it’s “a local option based on customer demand,” according to a 2017 tweet from the company.

“The McRib has become a seasonal sensation, captivating fans with its limited availability, sparking social media buzz, and igniting a flurry of anticipation each time it makes its triumphant return to McDonald’s restaurants,” the company said.

The McRib features a boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with pickles and onions.