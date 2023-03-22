ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Investor analytics firm AirDNA has recommended Rockford as one of the top 3 best cities in the U.S. to buy vacation rental properties.

AirDNA is targeted at investors who buy up real estate for the purpose of using the property as a vacation rental.

According to a recently released study, it recommended investors look at buying up property in Rockford, due to rental demand, revenue growth for hosts/investors, regulatory risks, and property values.

Rockford ranked 3rd behind Fairbanks, Alaska, and Evansville, Indiana.

“Known as the Forest City, Rockford is a city of contrasts, with the Anderson Japanese Gardens, the Rockford Art Museum, and the Burpee Museum of Natural History all located here. The eclectic attractions allow the city to maintain an occupancy rate of 60.9%, an ADR of $175, and an average annual revenue of $39K. Rockford earned the second-highest revenue growth score (98.6) on this list. Coupled with a relatively low average home value of $117K, Rockford should provide a low-cost investment with plenty of cash flow,” the study’s author’s wrote.