ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is starting to feel like summer across the stateline, which means that local pools will soon be opening for the season.

The Rockford Park District is going to start its year with a series of parties. There will be DJs, bounce houses, face painting and water games in and out of the pool.

Sand Park Pool, 1041 E Riverside Blvd., will open for the season on June 10. Alpine Pool, 4310 Newburg Rd., and the Harkins Aquatic Center, 902 Acorn St., will open a week later on June 17.

Members of the YMCA of Rock River Valley will have free access to park district pools this year. All they have to do is show their “Y” membership card.

More information for the pools can be found on the Rockford Park District’s website.