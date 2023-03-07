ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has ordered 36 additional license plate scanners to supplement the 64 already in service.

The Finance and Personnel Committee made a change order at Monday night’s City Council meeting after police determined that there were gaps in coverage with the original camera allotment.

The City entered into an agreement with Flock Safety, of Atlanta, Georgia, to provide the camera system for a 6-month no-cost trial, but during the trial period, the coverage gaps were discovered.

The new order will allow the City to obtain the additional cameras. The license plate scanner system will cost taxpayers $284,900 for the first year and $251,000 each year thereafter, with funding covered by the Rockford Police Department’s operating budget.

The license plate readers are used in conjunction with a gunshot detection system. According to Police Chief Carla Redd, a combination of the tools will not only help officers find vehicles after shootings take place, but aid in catching criminals committing other violent crimes.