ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Rockford residents are looking for answers after the loss of services at Mercyhealth’s Rockton hospital.

One local organization is trying to look at the positives. Organizer said that there are feelings of anxiousness and a sense of loss, but Northwest Neighbors, Inc. said it is also an opportunity to get locals to envision what kind of healthcare they want and need.

“Healthcare is a fundamental need for everyone,” said Mike Gallagher, board member of Northwest Neighbors, Inc. “So if we listen to the people and then construct from all the input a picture, we can share that picture with the health systems so they have some valuable input in further developing the services on their campus on the Northwest side.”

The non-profit will host a series of conversations starting March 28. The goal is to give residents a safe space to express what they believe are the needs for the West and Northwest sides’ communities.

“So, it’s important to let people help us design what they need, not what someone perceives that they need,” Gallagher said. “They visit medical facilities for diagnosis and treatment, things of that kind, so although it’s a loss, it’s certainly not a loss of all the available primary care and diagnostic services that should be available.”

Gallagher has spent over 37 years in the health care industry, and he said that health care services have not kept up with the growing population.

“Most people don’t recognize it, but the number of people living in the Northwest area is greater now than it was twenty years ago,” he said. “There are more people there, but the people that are there changed, so also the needs have changed.”

The first meeting will be held at the former Rockton Avenue Library, now the Spark Center, 3112 N. Rockton Ave. Find a list of meeting times below: