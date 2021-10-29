Rockford organization holds event to support veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Spooky season will soon be replaced by the season of giving, and some people will use the holidays as a time to give back to the nation’s heroes.

Those heroes now need others to be their heroes.

The “Top of Illinois Veterans Stand Down” is an organization that collaborates with local businesses to serve veterans who are in need of assistance. The group has previously helped over 200 veterans in one day.

They have had to downsize due to COVID-19, taking special steps to ensure a safe event, but they were still able to provide over 80 veterans with cold-weather gear, hygiene packs, clothes and lunch.

It is not just physical things however, the group is also making sure that veterans are being taken care of.

“We provide vendors here throughout different organizations in the Rockford area and Madison area, from the VA down to diction facilities, alcohol and drug, housing,” said Ron Sodko, a Marine Corps Veteran and the President of The Top of Illinois Veteran Stand Down. “Vendors are here also, providing free clothing for our veterans, and a free meal.”

Veterans were also able to get flu and COVID-19 shots. “Stand Down” happens on the last Friday of October every year,