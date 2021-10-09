Rockford organization holds fashion show to support domestic violence victims

Invest in a set of felt hangers for your garment bag. They’re slim and lightweight, plus you’ll have quality hangers for clothes once you arrive at your hotel.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A local fashion show showed off good looks while boosting funds for those in need.

The LLL Society Ladies Auxiliary and Roxy Carmichael Boutique’s owner put of Saturday’s show, while other vendors were also selling their items.

The proceeds from the event will help benefit Remedies Renewing Lives, 220 Easton Parkway, a 24-hour domestic violence shelter that also offers various other services.

The organizers of the fashion show/vendor sale said that this organization was important for them to help out.

“Our mother was a big supporter of Remedies, it meant a lot to her, so for us to do this together is in memory of her,” said LLL Society Ladies Auxiliary member Vicki Brean.

The ladies hope to make it an annual event, and will pick a different charity each year to donate to.