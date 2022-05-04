ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline organization received some major funding to improve the area.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced that “HomeStart,” an organization based in Rockford, will receive $176,000 from “Neighborworks America.” Neighborworks’ goal is to revitalize and sustain neighborhoods in the country.

“HomeStart” helps local individuals and families with down payment assistance, foreclosure avoidance and housing counseling. They provide services in Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago and Whiteside Counties.