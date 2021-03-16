Rockford organizations form committee to make entertainment more inclusive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford organizations come together to find ways to be more inclusive.

RAVE and ‘Friends of the Coronado’ formed a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) advancement committee.

The group gave insight on how to reduce barriers and ensure an inclusive environment in entertainment and programming at local facilities.

That includes the BMO Harris Bank Center and the Coronado.

A RAVE board member tells us the committee will work to ensure local organizations follow through to be more welcoming.

“We’re moving from this immediate action step to ensuring that we have continuous engagement and we actually have accountability as it surrounds our goals because this is definitely something that we’re looking at the long game. It’s not going to happen overnight, but we are committed to making sure we are being more inclusive,” said Martesha Brown.

See the full statement below:

RAVE and FOC are publicly stating our commitment to create actionable steps in support of the pledges below through collaborative approaches and the establishment of a community committee, the EDI Advancement Committee (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion).

Our pledges are as follows: