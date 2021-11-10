Rockford organizations receive donations from Hard Rock

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gamblers are not the only ones cashing in from Rockford’s temporary casino opening.

Rockford Promise and the International Women’s Baseball Center were awarded $25,000 each.

“We’re not only committed to making this facility, and all of our facilities, a great place to work and a great place for our guests to play and enjoy, we’re also committed to our communities and making our communities a better place to live,” said Gino Iafrate, President of Hard Rock Rockford.

The temporary casino opened its doors for city officials to test out the games on Monday night. Hard Rock executives decided to donate 100% of those proceeds to the non-profits.

The company made a donation on top of that to bump up the price.