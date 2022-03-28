ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six local organizations are getting a big boost to strengthen the community.

REGROW (Reinvest, Energize, Give, Restore Opportunity, Win) handed out $10,000 to each group. The money came from the City of Rockford’s 3% tax on adult-use cannabis retail sales. The program is designed to help areas negatively impacted by the war on drugs.

All of the programs are community based, including prison reform, nutrition workshops and STEM engagement for minority middle school students.