ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several Rockford organizations are on tap to get $50,000 thanks to legal marijuana sales.

Rockford’s Plan and Development Committee approved three “Regrow Grant” awards on Monday night. The idea is to take some of the taxes made on marijuana sales and help out people in the community who are being impacted by the war on drugs.

Comprehensive Community Solutions’ “Alpha Project,” 815 Alive’s Renegade Football Team and New Genres Art Space and Fairgrounds Boys and Girls Club after school program to teach graphic design are next in line for the grants.

The full council now has to approve it.