ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford-area Christian Orthodox churches came together on Sunday to brave the chill for a blessing.

The churches; Christ the Savior, Sts. Constantine and Helen, and Holy Ascension, gathered at Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum & Gardens to continue their tradition of blessing the community and the snow-covered Rock River.

“Because it’s the Feast and Season of Theophany,” said Fr. Jonathon Bannon of Christ the Savior. “So right around Christmastime we celebrate the Lord’s baptism and bless water celebrating the redemption of Christ and the revealing of the trinity.”

The event is what church leaders call a “pan-Orthodox” experience. The goal is to unite the religious community.

“As a church, as different juristictions, we need to work together,” said Fr. Milos Zivkovic of Holy Ascension. “We need to see eachother, communicate together, pray together.”

The blessing is about half an hour of song and prayer, this year fully indoors due to subzero temperatures. That didn’t stop a crowd from gathering, however, including Tom Kanelos, who made the trip from Chicago.

“Every year we’ve been wanting to come down, come across,” said Kanelos. “And we just have never made it, so this year we finally made it and we’re very happy we did it, it was a beautiful service downstairs.”

“It’s taking part in regenerating and blessing creation,” added Kanelos.

Though church leaders were unable to dunk a blessed cross in the river this year due to the ice, they say they’ll find another way.

“We’re going to find another bridge, we’ll find another way.”