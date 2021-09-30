Rockford outdoor markets wind down for fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although it may still feel like summer, many of Rockford’s outdoor markets are winding down for the year.

This fall, Rockford Midtown Market will host a farmer’s market inside Katie’s Cup coffee shop, at 502 7th Street.

Organizers say they are happy to keep the market going, out of season.

Pastor Michael Thomas, of Zion Lutheran Church, said, “The Rockford Midtown Market has been going on for the last three seasons outdoors during the summers, and this year we’ve been willing to try a fall season which will be ten weeks. Because our vendors are willing to participate and continue to provide both produce and products people can buy now through the fall season.”

Rockford Midtown Market runs Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., starting next week through mid-December.