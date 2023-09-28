LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were arrested Wednesday after leading police in northwest Indiana on a high-speed chase, tossing bags of marijuana out of an SUV as they went.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a detective attempted to stop the vehicle for traffic violations on westbound Interstate 94 in LaPorte County, but as the detective approached the vehicle, a white Dodge Durango, it sped away.

During the high-speed chase, the detective reported seeing the occupants throwing large bags of marijuana from the vehicle, multiple times.

Police said the driver exited at State Road 49 and attempted to enter the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterson, but the gate was closed and the vehicle made a U-turn.

Authorities said the occupants continued to throw bags of marijuana from the vehicle, finally coming to a stop in Porter County on westbound U.S. 20.

The 22-year-old male driver and his 18-year-old female passenger were taken into custody.

Police say both could face charges of felony resisting law enforcement and marijuana possession.