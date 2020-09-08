Rockford parents have mixed emotions on first day of in-person school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Rockford Public School students packed their backpacks and got on a bus today for their first day of school.

Tuesday marked the first day of in-person learning, but only half the students who chose the method attended class today. In an effort to ensure social distancing in the classroom, only students with last names beginning with A-K started school today; tomorrow, L-Z will head to class.

All remote learning students started class today.

Rockford schools pushed the original start date back from an original date last week after the district experienced technical issues.

Some parents, sending their children off to their first day of kindergarten, said dropping their kids off for this milestone was made harder due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For parents Sabrina and Paul Tonkovic, dropping their son off at Johnson Elementary School wasn’t what they had envisioned.

“It’s our first year dropping him off and we don’t get the actual, cliched walk-in. That’s a little bit different,” Paul Tonkovic said. “We’ve been dreading this moment for a long time, but here it is. We’re excited. Hopefully, we’re as excited as he is.”

Their son, Payton, said he was nervous about his first day.

“You just got to roll with the punches. You know, the hardest part is going to be telling him to keep his mask on, but we went out and got him a cool mask that, hopefully, he like and, hopefully, he keeps on,” he continued.

Keeping a mask on at all times is also a concern for Kelsey Chaffer, who said her daughter might have trouble keeping hers on.

“You know, having to have a kid with a mask on all day is very stressful. Just making her keep 6 feet [apart] is really hard as well, but yeah, it’s definitely something she’s going to have to get used to. It’s pretty scary,” she said.

Chaffer says while she’s hoping for the best, she’s also realistic.

“There’s only so much you can feel safe about right now, so I guess it doesn’t really help that you’re reading it, because everything is going to happen if it happens,” she said.

Both families said they’re excited to start a new, but different, school year.

“I think he’s going to do great. He’s very outgoing and loves people, so he’ll have no problem meeting kids and making friends and being polite,” Tonkovic said.

