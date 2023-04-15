ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local organization partnered with the Week of the Young Child cooperative for an informative morning of fun Saturday.

YWCA Northwestern Illinois held their “Family Fun Fair” at the UW Health Sports Factory. The free event celebrated young children and their families.

It also had information about community resources that families might not know about. They could learn about the different services and programs to see what is available for them.

Organizers said that there are a lot of things young people need that people do not always think about.

“I have my own young children and seeing the different… I mean, I don’t know everything, and seeing the different resources that are available that I may not think about or things that I just might not know about, like the YWCA, for example, has the Childcare Assistance Program to help income-eligible families pay for childcare, and that’s a huge resource for the community,” said Kristian Wanlan, director of family services at YWCA Northwestern Illinois.

In addition to the information, there were activities for the kids and entertaining performances.