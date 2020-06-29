Rockford Park District announces summer jobs available for at-risk youth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Park District announced the jobs available for at-risk and minority youth this summer–thanks to a grant.

Young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 are eligible to be apart of the COVID-19 Summer Youth Employment Program.

Jobs will be at places including sportscore facilities, Nicholas Conservatory, and UW Health Sports Factory.

The grant will hire 100 young adults over the next 3 months. Park District administrators say each person will get at least 180 hours of work experience.

“Helping them build a resume if they need help with that. Getting their business background, just coming in on time, work ethic, communicating to managers, other employees, being a team member,” explained Joe Meersman, the youth sports athletic coordinator for Rockford Park District.

For more details, click here.

MORE HEADLINES: