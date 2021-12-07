Rockford Park District approves 2022 budget and tax levy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Park district board members approved a budget for 2022 at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The district said it is a balanced budget, and that no cuts were made to programs or facilities. State grants are helping to offset some costs.

Park administrators said that efforts to reduce the district’s footprint is paying off.

“We’re getting closer to being a more sustainable footprint at the park district, our strategy has been working over the last 4 or 5 years,” said Jay Sandine, Executive Director of the Rockford Park District. “Our community is starting to endorse and see the value of the district, and we were also able to continue to lower the tax rate through this next budget for next year.”

Increasing property values in the area means that most will likely see an increase on their property tax bills. A final tax rate will not be known until spring.