Rockford Park District Board votes to save Riverview Ice House

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners voted Monday to approve a plan to save the Riverview Ice House from closure.

Rockford Park Executive Director Jay Sandine said the Board will allocate $2.5 million in grant money to rehabilitate the facility and keep it operational.

The Park District also received $1 million from Rockford City Market Chairman Peter Provenzano.

Initially, the Riverview Ice House, at 324 N Madison Street, was on the chopping block in an effort to draw down the Park District’s operational costs.

Officials said the nearly 45-year-old rink is in need of about $6 million in renovations to keep it in working order. Those plans were put on pause after a community group stepped in and started working with the Park District to raise money.

Dozens of community members sent a letter to the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners asking them to reconsider a recommendation to close the Riverview Ice House and instead invest in the Carlson Ice Arena, in Loves Park.

The “Save Riverview Ice House” effort says the Board of Commissioners shifted their plans to close the rink, and decided to work with the community to renovate the facility.

