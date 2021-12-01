Rockford Park District brightening spirits at area parks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District looked to brighten the spirits at area parks this Christmas season.

Wednesday was the unveiling of the “Making Parks Bright” displays at several area parks. Alpine, Brown and Wantz parks are each home to a display, as is Sand Park Pool and Washington Park Community Center.

Laura Gibbs-Green, Rockford Park District’s Communications Manager, encouraged people to see all the displays.

“We just are encouraging people to maybe go and visit their park, drive by a park, see the sights, see the lights,” Gibbs-Green said. “They all have a little bit of a different flavor, a little bit of a different theme at each of the locations.”