ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanket northern Illinois, the Rockford Park District has announced the cancelation or postponement of some of its Tuesday programs.

The Environmental Protection Agency has rated all of northern Illinois as “Very Unhealthy” on its index of air quality. The EPA’s guidance says most people should “Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling to a time when air quality is better.” Sensitive groups are advised to avoid all physical activity outdoors.

Time 2 Play Playground Programs Closing at 3 p.m. (Bloom, Harmon, Mandeville, Keye-Mallquist, Ridge, Wantz) Beattie will remain open and program indoors at KenRock.

All Rockford Park District pools are closing at 3 p.m. (Sand Park, Alpine, and Harkins Aquatics Center)

Rockford F.I.R.E. Track and Field – Shorten Practice

NFL Flag Football – Cancelled

All-Stars Baseball – Cancelled

The park district said golf courses, Music in the Park, softball at Mercyhealth Sportscore One, and Food Truck Tuesdays will go on with on-site modifications made if needed.

Wildfire smoke remains is pushing into the area thanks to the jet stream being oriented from the north. Surface winds will be blowing out of the north throughout the day, meaning some of the smoke aloft will be able to track down toward ground level. Because of this, air quality will be unhealthy for some, especially young children, the elderly, and those have lung/heart issues.