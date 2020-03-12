Rockford Park District closes several facilities over coronavirus concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District announced Thursday it will be closing a several facilities until further notice, including:

Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Skybox

Mercyhealth Sportscore One

UW Health Sports Factory

Carlson Ice Arena

Riverview Ice House

Sapora Playworld

Earlier Thursday, the Winnebago County Health Department recommended the suspension of all public activities that involve more than 25 people.

The Park District says it would be difficult for it to implement the recommended “social distancing,” which would limit the space between people to a minimum of 6 feet, in an effort to control the spread of the disease.

The Winnebago County Health Department says that as of Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the county.

