Rockford Park District creates Saturn Park Playground Replacement Survey

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District wants the community’s opinion on what a new playground should look like.

Saturn Park, located on Garrett Lane, had the playground closed and removed in May. According to the park district, equipment had become outdated and could hurt kids.

It was one of the community’s most heavily use playgrounds, and the district said that it is now preparing to replace it.

The agency created an online survey to get the community’s thoughts. People can select themes on the page, as well as what kind of equipment should be installed. The playground is expected to be completed some time next year.

The park district estimated the project would cost around $150,000 back in May.