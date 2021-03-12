Rockford Park District director says community rallied to keep it afloat during COVID pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockford Park District is looking back on the challenges it faced.

On March 12th, 2020, non-essential events and gatherings were banned by county health officials. A week later, all park district facilities were shut down.

Since then, restrictions have been relaxed.

Rockford Park District director Jay Sandine says the programs they were able to provide during that time happened because of help from the community.

“That’s what I love about this park district, and that’s what I love about his community, is when push comes to shove, people rally and support each other,” Sandine said. “And that’s what they did for the park district last year and, again, I think it tees us up for a really special 2021 and beyond.”

Large tournaments are still restricted, but next week, the Woman’s NIT is coming to Rockford and playing games at the UW Sports District.