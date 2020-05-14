Rockford Park District helping kids learn at home with ‘Stay n’ Play Activity Box’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District is making it easy for kids to have fun and learn at home through the new “Stay n’ Play” activity box program.

Each box has three activities and the supplies and instructions necessary to complete them.

The monthly program is for children 5 to 12 years old, and each comes with a theme. This month, the activities are from the “Nicholas Conservatory Edition,” which teaches kids about how plants grow.

The boxes cost $25 per child.

