ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District held its annual “Winter Job Fair” on Thursday.

It took place at the UW Health Sports Factory, 305 S Madison St. Anyone older than 16 was able to apply and interview on-site.

All of the open positions were seasonal or part-time jobs for the rest of winter, and then for spring and summer.

Jobs ranged from camp counselors to lifeguards and customer service jobs.

“Hoping some students come though that are looking for a job, you know,” said Maxwell Rosenow, recruiter and talent acquisition specialist for the Rockford Park District. “You can lock down your job for summer within the next couple of weeks and not have to worry about it, and then come May we will reach back out about training. It’s just something you won’t have to worry about all second semester.”

Those looking to apply can do so on the park district’s website.