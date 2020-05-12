Rockford Park District hosts ‘Virtual Summer Camp’ for kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District will be holding its virtual “All in 4 Camp” each Friday through June 5th.
Counselors from the park district’s Nature Quest Summer Camp will run the virtual camp with Zoom sessions online.
Each session will have a theme. This Friday, kids between 5 and 12-years-old will learn about gardening and plants during the 2 hour session.
The cost to register for the camp is $20 per household.
