Rockford Park District hosts ‘Virtual Summer Camp’ for kids

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District will be holding its virtual “All in 4 Camp” each Friday through June 5th.

Counselors from the park district’s Nature Quest Summer Camp will run the virtual camp with Zoom sessions online.

Each session will have a theme. This Friday, kids between 5 and 12-years-old will learn about gardening and plants during the 2 hour session.

The cost to register for the camp is $20 per household.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories