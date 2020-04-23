Rockford Park District launches ‘RPD Recess’ videos for kids stuck at home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District has launched a series of videos featuring activities children can do at home, called “RPD Recess.”

The videos are posted, once each day, on the Park District’s website at 1 p.m.

In the videos, recreation experts share activities for toddlers through teens.

RPD Recess has already featured activities such as how to play kickball and how to build an obstacle course.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

