Rockford Park District Police finalizes body camera agreement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Park District Police will soon have some new gear as they patrol the city. This evening the Park Board of Commissioners gave the green light to purchase body cameras for officers.

The five year deal is with Axon. Several local departments… including Rockford PD also have deals with the company

It will cost nearly $117,000. That buys 14 cameras, 14 tasers, digital evidence storage, and training.

“We’re hopeful that it will bring the community together, so that we’ll be able to corroborate, because we have these body cams, so that, they know there’s nothing in there that didn’t happen, that won’t be seen. So, we’re excited about it,” said Rockford Park District Police Chief Theo Glover.

Illinois police reforms required the department to acquire the cameras by 2023. Chief Glover hopes to have them in use by the end of June or early July.