Rockford Park District Police hold youth academy, forming relationship with local kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District held an event Tuesday for kids aged 9 to 17 meant to introduce students to law-enforcement through hands on activities.

Some of the activities included team building, video scenarios, squad car tours, and discussions.

The intention for this event was to build trust with the community and give a better understanding of what it’s like to be a police officer, according to the Park District Police.

“We are out here every day putting our lives on the line. We’re working as hard as we can for people out here because that’s the oath we took for this job and for our community, and especially for these kids to know that any time they need something, they can call us and we’re coming for them,” said Det. Lisa Hodges from the Rockford Park District Police Department.

Tuesday’s event was held at Levings LakeWest Rock Wake Park, 1420 S Pierpont Ave.