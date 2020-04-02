Rockford Park District removes basketball hoops as people defy social distancing guidelines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District has removed hoops from 80 basketball courts across the city.

Nets have been removed from tennis courts and soccer fields, also.

Rockford Park District Superintendent of Operations Dan Jacobson said the move was made to encourage people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the improving weather we’ve noticed that our playgrounds have been just packed with people. I completely understand that people want to get out and want to enjoy their parks. We would normally be very pleased with that. But right now is not the time,” he said.

Parks are open for residents to go on walks, but at a safe distance of at least 6 feet apart.

The District said people should not be playing on equipment or playing contact sports.

