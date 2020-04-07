Rockford Park District removing additional equipment to promote social distancing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District announced it would be removing more equipment from local parks in an effort to keep people from gathering and potentially spreading COVID-19.

The district had already removed basketball rims, soccer nets, and futsal nets, and now tennis and pickleball nets will be removed, and disc golf cages will be covered.

“Unfortunately, these additional amenities need to be temporarily removed as we continue to see heavy use and large gatherings of people. We also want to limit any transmission through common sharing and handling of things like tennis balls, net posts, and court surfaces. This is a critical time in our community and in order to help flatten the curve we are asking you to make some short term sacrifices. Let’s do our part so that our nurses, doctors, and first responders can do theirs,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.

Rockford Park District parks, paths, trails, and dog parks will remain open at this time. Walking, hiking, biking, and running keep people moving and allow for plenty of space to recreate as long as social distancing guidelines are being followed.

The park district says it has been following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD).

The community can call the non-emergency line at 815-966-2900 to report a large group gathering.

