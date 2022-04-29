ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With warmer temperatures right around the corner, the Rockford Park District held a Summer Job Fair on Friday at the UW Health Sports Factory.

Those interested in getting a job got to learn about local, open positions and were able to interview on site.

Some of the available positions include cashiers, lifeguards, program assistants, and more.

All of the Rockford Park District facilities have open positions.

“I think working for the Park District is, honestly, one of the better jobs that anyone could have, especially as a first job,” said recruited Maxwell Rosenow. “Everyone is very kind. There’s a lot of grace given to the staff, a lot of understanding. But, really, it’s just the ‘community feel’ that the Park District kind of provides.”

