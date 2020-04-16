Rockford Park District: “Stay off the golf courses.”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District is urging people to stay away from more of its facilities.

District administrators ask people not to use the golf courses. Courses will remained closed through at least April 30th. According to the district, these steps follow social distancing efforts and can help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Rockford Park District added that this is a short term sacrifice for the safety of the public.

