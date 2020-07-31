Rockford Park District stepping up patrols due to teen vandalism

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District says it will step up security at local parks after groups of teens have been gathering after the park is closed and defacing property.

According to Park District Police Chief Theo Glover, the vandalism has been happening at night, over the last couple of weeks.

“We cannot allow that to happen,” Glover said in a video posted to Facebook on Friday. “Any vehicle that is found in any of our parks after the parks are closed will be cited.”

“We advocate for those young people to be a part of park district programs and activities when the parks are open,” Glover continued. “We ask you to come out the parks to enjoy, not wait until the park is closed to destroy.”

