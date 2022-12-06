ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District has released some numbers as part of its 2023 budget.

There a slightly more than a $1 million deficit. The park district blames things like adding safety and security measures to facilities and increasing minimum wage. Park board members discussed making up that gap on Tuesday night.

They plan to lower the tax rate for people who live in the district. Property values increased even with the drop in rate, which means tax bills could still be higher. The park district estimates that someone who owns a $100,000 home could pay about $1.50 more a month.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the new budget at their January 24 meeting.