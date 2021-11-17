Rockford Park District unveils winter flurry activities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District released its “flurry” of activities it will have as the weather turns colder.

District administrators unveiled “Winter Flurry” Wednesday afternoon. It includes programs and events at all of the district’s locations.

“Frost Fridays” are returning to Carlson Ice Arena, 4150 N Perryville Rd, and there will be lighted wagon rides at Lockwood Park, 5201 Safford Rd, as well as animal barns open to visit.

Park District officials said there will be plenty of opportunities for people to get out of the house.

“That improves your social and emotional, and physical and mental health, here at the park district by being outdoors,” said Laurie Anderson, Superintendent of Operations at Rockford Park District. “Engaging, socializing with other people and having fun, learning your special skill and talent like you did at the tubing hill at Alpine Hills Park.”