ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Park District’s Board of Commissioners has a new leader.

Martesha Brown was selected as board president Tuesday night, the first African American woman to serve in the role. She had previously served as a commissioner since 2020.

Brown also worked for the park district for more than 15 years.

She replaces Scott Olson, who did not run for reelection. The board is now accepting applications to fill his vacant seat.