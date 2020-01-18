Rockford park gets financial boost from State of Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District has received $275,000 to make improvements to a neighborhood park.

The money, part of the Open Space Land Acquisition Development program will be used to improve Keye-Mallquist Park on 11th Street.

The OSLAD grants provide money to help communities develop and improve their recreational facilities.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he’s happy to see the attention given to neighborhood parks.

“Keye-Mallquist Park has, obviously, been a critical park in our community for years,” he said Friday. “It’s in need of refurbishment and little bit of a facelift and to see they’re getting some much needed revenue, that, maybe, they otherwise could not expend at this time, is really wonderful to see.”

Almost $30 million will be spread out across the state, and benefiting the following local parks:

Sycamore: Memorial Park Development ($400,000)
Freeport: Oakdale Nature Preserve Improvements ($400,000)
DeKalb: Welsh Park ($395,800)
Rockford: Keye-Mallquist Park ($275,000)

