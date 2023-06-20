ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District has big plans for a local sports complex.

Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park is the home of many youth sports programs, and the 77-acre park has seen multiple improvements over the years, like the artificial turf donated by the Chicago Bears in April.

However, growing youth participation in these programs has the park district recommending even greater investment into the area.

“As we continue to grow our youth, sports amenities and facilities are necessary,” said Lamont Jones, general manager of the park’s youth sports programs.

On Saturday, over 500 flag football players and cheerleaders flocked to the complex.

“If you look around at the smiling faces of the kids out here today, they deserve it and they need it,” Jones said.

Planned improvements include a new stadium, an eight lane track, park shelter renovations, and additional lighting and parking.

A new entryway to the park is also in the works, and is expected to be completed by the end of summer.

“This community has been overlooked for many years. And we are at the Rockford park district of this,” said Jones. “We’re going to invest not only in this park, but this entire community.”

Volunteer flag football coach Anthony Stone witnessed the growth of Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park firsthand during his time as a teacher at RESA Middle School.

“There was nothing here. It was a farm field,” he said. “Now there’s four football fields, little mini flag football fields. There’s going to be [a] Chicago Bears [field] over there. There’s going to be a Rockford Wolves stadium coming in. It’s just every year they get better and better. It’s awesome.”

Jones says the improvements will impact the entire Rockford Region.

“This is how you reduce juvenile crime by connecting our kids with good mentors, great coaches, and giving them activities to keep them busy.”

Though the planned improvements are estimated to cost over $4 million, the park district did receive some positive news on Saturday when Illinois Senator Steve Stadelman (D – Rockford) announced $600,000 in state funding for improvements.