ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford homeowners will not see a rate increase on their property taxes in the new year.

Rockford City Council passed a flat tax levy and balanced a $193.1 million budget for 2023, which also includes $1.5 million for Rockford Promise. That money is coming from the Hard Rock Casino revenue.

There is an additional $3 million in state mandated pension contributions, and the city is investing more in the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence programs.

Mayor Tom McNamara said that he is proud of the staff for developing the budget while still providing essential services.