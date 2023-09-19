ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will try out a “Downtown Social District” where people can walk around with alcoholic drinks.

City council passed it 10-2 Monday night. It is only a pilot program to see if it will work.

Any business can opt-in by registering with the City. They will get a sticker to put on a door or window to show customers if people walk in or out with a drink. Hours are from 4-11 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

City hall has not finalized a start date yet.

Aldermen also voted to allow BYOB (bring your own beverage) at hookah lounges in the city. They are not allowed to serve alcohol, so business owners asked the city to allow their customers to bring in their own.

It passed 10-4.