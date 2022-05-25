ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The home of a Rockford pastor was badly damaged in a fire on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the house at 4761 20th Street, south of the US 20 bypass, around 12:30 p.m.

The house is part of the International Rock Chuch.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the building when firefighters arrived, and the rear of the building suffered significant damage, authorities said.

It took nearly an hour and a half for firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire appears to have been accidental, and no one was injured.

“As they arrived they found heavy fire on the back of this building. Our crews worked diligently to make sure everybody was out and accounted for and then worked on suppression efforts,” said Division Chief Matthew Knott. “And again, this is an occupied structure. We have made contact with residents, everybody is out safely.”

Officials said it wasn’t clear how many people lived in the building.

The damage has been estimated at $90,000.