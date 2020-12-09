Rockford pastors team up to feed needy families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local pastors come together to help Stateline families in need.

A mobile food pantry was held Tuesday afternoon at Christian Growth Center Church, located at 3730 Guilford Road. About $40,000 worth of food was handed out.

Organizers say cereal, coffee, meat, fruit, and vegetables were given to anyone who showed up. There were even blankets, face masks, and hand sanitizer.

“This is the time that we need to be shoulder-to-shoulder, arm to arm, sticking together, and loving one another through this pandemic and helping one another. Helping the one that’s down, that lost their job, losing their unemployment through no fault of theirs, was no fault of theirs,” said Pastor Melvin Brown of Kingdom Authority Church.

Pastor Brown says he holds mobile food pantries every month.

