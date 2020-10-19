Rockford PD: 15-year-old teen arrested for stolen gun after shots fired near 9th Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Saturday morning around 2:40 a.m. Rockford police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1100 blocks of 9th and 10th Avenues.
When officers got to the area, they say a 15-year-old boy was riding his bike away from the scene. They stopped him and observed a gun in his possession, which they later found out was stolen.
The teen was taken into custody and is facing the following charges of Reckless Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
