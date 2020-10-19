Rockford PD: 15-year-old teen arrested for stolen gun after shots fired near 9th Avenue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Saturday morning around 2:40 a.m. Rockford police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 1100 blocks of 9th and 10th Avenues.

When officers got to the area, they say a 15-year-old boy was riding his bike away from the scene. They stopped him and observed a gun in his possession, which they later found out was stolen.

The teen was taken into custody and is facing the following charges of Reckless Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories