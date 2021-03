UPDATE: Rockford Police say the man was pronounced dead.

UPDATE: The 20-year-old shooting victim is now deceased. Please continue to avoid the area. More details will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 23, 2021

ORIGINAL:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Rockford.

Rockford Police say the shooting happened near South 1st Street and Division Street. Authorities sent out a tweet around 6:50 p.m.

Shooting investigation on 1st and Division. A 20-year-old male sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 22, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

DEVELOPING