Rockford PD gang unit serves warrant on felon for probation violation, finds gun and drugs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officers from Rockford Police’s Gang Crime Unit arrested Tevin Gray, 26, on drug and weapons charges after he was wanted on a probation violation.

Police say the Gang Crime Unit did a search for Gray in the 2300 block of Auburn Street around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Gray was taken into custody without an incident, police said.

He had an active Aggravated Fleeing to Elude warrant and another for a probation violation.

During the warrant search, detectives found a loaded gun with a high capacity magazine, cocaine and heroin.

Gray faces additional charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Habitual Criminal, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin.

Gray has a history of run ins with law enforcement: in 2016 he was accused of participating in a car to car shooting on Auburn Street, and another incident of car theft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories