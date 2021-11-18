Rockford PD gang unit serves warrant on felon for probation violation, finds gun and drugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officers from Rockford Police’s Gang Crime Unit arrested Tevin Gray, 26, on drug and weapons charges after he was wanted on a probation violation.

Police say the Gang Crime Unit did a search for Gray in the 2300 block of Auburn Street around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Gray was taken into custody without an incident, police said.

He had an active Aggravated Fleeing to Elude warrant and another for a probation violation.

During the warrant search, detectives found a loaded gun with a high capacity magazine, cocaine and heroin.

Gray faces additional charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Habitual Criminal, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin.

Gray has a history of run ins with law enforcement: in 2016 he was accused of participating in a car to car shooting on Auburn Street, and another incident of car theft.