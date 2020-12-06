Rockford PD investigate after man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in 8th Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, Rockford Police responded to a shooting incident near the 3300 block of 8th Street in Rockford.
Police say a male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition after being treated for his injuries.
Authorities are still investigating the incident.
If you have any information call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867 or 1-888-769-STOP.
