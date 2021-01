ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday around 3:40 p.m., Rockford police officers responded to a local hospital after a gunshot victim checked himself in.

The male victim told police that he was in the passenger side of a vehicle near the 500 block of Fairview Avenue when he heard a gunshot and soon realized he had been struck .

The man was treated for his gunshot wound to his upper back and was able to go home. Rockford Police say they are investigating the incident.